Letter: Humility is 'secret sauce'

Paul Gausman, the new superintendent at LPS, is asking community members for Lincoln’s “secret sauce.” And, after living here for 25 years, I have to say that I think Lincoln’s “secret sauce” is humility.

Yes, Lincoln has some beautiful spaces and some wonderful achievements and some fantastic attractions. But Lincolnites aren’t ostentatious or pretentious. We aren’t gaudy or obnoxious. We are hard-working folks who enjoy a job well done and enjoy a football game well won.

We take appropriate pride in our beautiful natural spaces. We are innovative and modestly triumphant in our achievements. We’re not here to showboat, and most of us don’t have time for politics. We want to see real achievements and real results. We want the best for our kids, and we’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they thrive in the educational setting that is the best school choice for them.

So, as Gausman settles into his new role, I hope he will consider how LPS can promote this important virtue amongst its students that come from many different countries, cultures and walks of life.

Our beautifully multicultural community provides many opportunities to respectfully learn about others while holding fast to our own beliefs and backgrounds. And we can put into practice the lessons our humble Nebraska greats have taught us, a most prominent one being, “Not the victory but the action; Not the goal but the game; In the deed the glory."

Liz Davids, Lincoln