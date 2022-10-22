Letter: Humans need wild spaces, too

I’m hoping to bring attention to the fact that the city of Lincoln is developing (“revitalizing”) its wild spaces at an alarming rate!

I live in the Irvingdale-Stransky-Rudge greenbelt area and am concerned about the future of this area. Recently many of the drainage banks by Irving Park have been bald-scaped. There are mammals, birds, insects, turtles etc. that found refuge in the weeds and shrubs along these banks. We need wild and weedy areas in the city for biodiversity and our own health.

The future master plan in this park corridor also describes a paved path connecting all three parks. This is unnecessary, and I object wholeheartedly! There are other types of pathways that are inclusive to all beings, crushed limestone to name one. The trees growing in this corridor don’t want pavement and neither do people who enjoy feeling connected to the Earth and feeling a sense of nature in the city. I’m all for thoughtful upgrades to city parks and inclusivity, but this must include all of life not just humans.

Oh, and how many more businesses and stores are going to fly up in Lincoln? And what about these homogenous apartment buildings? Are these affordable living spaces anyway? Just as much as wildlife, humans need wild spaces!

Carina Olivetti, Lincoln