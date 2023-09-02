What is The Big Lie?

This is a concept created in a 1925 book "Mein Kampf," by Adolf Hitler. It has often been used since that time to promote politicians in order to distort and misrepresent truth for their political purposes.

The lie has to be so improbable and unbelievable that people, in the beginning, cannot believe that anyone would tell such a lie. Only through constant repetition in as many media settings as possible will it eventually be accepted as truth. People do not believe anyone can be so impudent as to spread a falsehood that enormous.

There are recent examples of The Big Lie that you should be familiar with: the moon landing in 1969 was a hoax, the attack on the World Trade Center an inside job. Iraq had nuclear weapons justifying the “shock and awe” attack on Iraq. COVID-19 was a hoax even though a million Americans died and 103,000,000 were infected.

The most recent example is that the 2020 election was stolen. Remember the election was won by more than 7 million votes, and all 50 states certified the outcome.

There are many other examples. The secret to a successful Big Lie is formulating your story, never varying from it, never admitting alternatives, never giving credit to your opponents and never saying that your opponent has ever told the truth. The Big Lie is primarily propaganda, which is marketing on steroids. We are all susceptible to the science and art of persuasion; we just need to separate propaganda and The Big Lie From the truth. The best way to guard against The Big Lie is to keep yourself informed. Don’t listen to propaganda sources.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln