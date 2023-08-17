"The Bird of Time has but a little way to fly ..." (The Rubaiyat of Omar Kayyam)
1856: First scientific paper showing how more CO2 leads to a warmer earth, by Eunice Newton Foote.
1896: Nobelist Svante Arrhenius creates quantitative model of climate change.
1934: Scripps Oceanographic Institute identifies arctic warming.
1938: G. Callendar, "The Artificial Production of Carbon Dioxide and Its Influence on Climate."
From 1908 to 1938: Industry added 300,000 pounds of CO2 per second to the atmosphere. It is now 2.57 million pounds per second.
1955: Atlantic hurricane frequency up 50% over two decades.
1956: In 50 years, accumulation of CO2 "may have a violent effect on the earth's climate." — R. Revelle, director, Scripps.
1956: Life magazine runs "Our New Weather;" scientists forecast more severe weather in future.
1986: "What's the point of developing a science well enough to make predictions if all we're willing to do is wait for them to come true." — Nobelist Sherwood Rowland.
1988: NASA's James Hansen testifies to the Senate about the Greenhouse Effect; he is largely ignored.
2003: Heat wave in Europe causes 70,000 deaths.
2016: Hansen says: “the tropics and the Middle East in summer are in danger of becoming uninhabitable if fossil fuel emissions continue.”
2022: 104 degrees in London, 121 degrees in British Columbia and in Phoenix.
2022: July 19: Hottest day in recorded history in UK.
2023: The Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida reaches 97 degrees; Phoenix suffers a month of 110-plus degrees.
"... And lo! The Bird is on the wing!"
Jim Bechtel, Omaha