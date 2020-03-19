Letter, 3/20: How do we find common ground?

I see the Journal Star editorial board has once again urged readers to overcome partisanship, reach out to those who differ with us and practice civility ("Participating in democracy is great, but threats aren't," March 8). Mahatma Gandhi had something to say about this:

"One may try to influence a friend, a relative or a pupil, if they wish to improve themselves; but what can we do if they oppose us? What can even an emperor do to a person who has abandoned all shame? We can restrain one another only if there is mutual love between us. When there is no such love, the only course for us is noncooperation."

How exactly should I related to someone who brings a loaded AR-15 into my Legislature? How do I negotiate with someone who spends $300,000 to buy back the death penalty? Why would I talk to a man who tears children away from their parents?

Perhaps the Journal Star will address these issues in a future column.

Mike Meile, Lincoln

