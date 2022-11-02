Letter: How can you not be progressive?

I’m pro-progress. That makes me progressive, I guess.

A big chunk of the country is regressive. For some reason they want to return to a time when Americans had fewer rights and less freedom.

Astonishingly, millions are devoted to autocrats. They’re fine with dumping democracy altogether.

Others are willing to scrap the Constitution, ignore the Founders first right — freedom of religion — (or freedom from religion), embrace Christian Nationalism and establish a theocracy.

Some, for spite, just want to “own the libs.”

I’m afraid I don’t get regressives, I can’t see why anyone can be for anything but progress. Why do so many people want to go backwards? I mean, progress is inevitable, right? It’s the only direction that makes sense.

Yet, here we are, 246 years in and democracy itself is on the line. Vote for progress, vote Democratic.

Jeff Gaskins, Lincoln