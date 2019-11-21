Most of us who call ourselves Christians would cite Jesus's teachings as the measure to stand as a person of faith. We should judge political officials by those teachings as well. If they would be found wanting, we should not support them but reject them as the office holders.
I have looked at Jesus’s teachings and checked how the actions of President Trump measured comparably. I call upon Christians to follow where this leads.
Jesus commanded "Feed the hungry." Trump cuts food stamps budget while giving tax cuts to the rich.
Jesus commanded that strangers be treated as brothers. Trump puts them in cages on borders and chases others off with armed forces.
Jesus said "Love your enemies." Trump publicly hints at hate of other races and belittles political opponents.
Jesus taught, "You have heard: Do not kill, but I say anyone who is angry with a brother must be brought to judgement." Trump attacks all who offend him.
Jesus taught "If a man looks at a woman lustfully, he commits adultery with her." Trump: proclaims it’s all fun and games and whatever a man does to a woman is OK.
Jesus commanded let your word be a yes or no. Trump proclaims lies, that he denies or enhances if need be.
Jesus spoke to a multitude of moral issues taking some very high positions. Trump’s actions seem just the opposite. It seems clear that one can not be a follower of both.
Who will you follow and serve?
Rev. Jay E. Schmidt, Lincoln