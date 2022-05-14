 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How about pro-compassion?

Supreme Court Abortion

Demonstrators protest Tuesday outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

I’m not pro-choice. I’m not pro-life. I’m pro-compassion. I got that idea from my good friend, Jane. It logically makes sense and fits a Christian value system.

What does pro-compassion mean during this time of a national debate regarding abortion? Basically, it means I don’t know what I would do if faced with a difficult situation.

What happens when a 14-year-old is impregnated by her brother, uncle or father? What happens when a 20-year-old is raped during a party and becomes pregnant? What happens when a 24-year-old is pregnant with three fetuses and one needs to be aborted for the other two to live?

Pro-compassion means we care about both the woman and her baby. She is the one who is pregnant, not all the men voicing their political opinions about what she should do.

I was almost aborted. My mother had measles early in her pregnancy. Mother’s doctor sent her to a specialist, who recommended abortion. Mom decided to carry me to full-term. I was fortunate to grow up in a loving home and was given resources enough to live a happy, productive life. That’s what I want for everyone.

Pro-compassion means we give the woman involved all the information she needs to make the best decision for herself. Pro-compassion means we support that woman regardless of her decision. Pro-compassion means we support the child once born so they can live a fruitful, productive life. Let’s get busy and be pro-compassion. We have a lot of work to do.

Charlotte Liggett, Lincoln

