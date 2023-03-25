I’m writing to urge voters to support two amazingly well qualified candidates for the Lincoln Airport Authority board, Chris Hove and Chris Stokes. Having served on the LAA board for 12 years, I understand the qualifications Chris Hove and Chris Stokes bring to this endeavor.

Both are successful business people and experienced pilots. Their understanding of our flight facilities and our busy east ramp aircraft maintenance, flight training, business and general aviation service providers is critical to the success of the entire airport operation.

Pilots are trained to make good decisions in the air and on the ground. Both of these candidates have a passion for aviation, flying and seeing Lincoln be successful.

At the risk of stating the obvious, the Lincoln Airport is one of the best representatives of our city’s image, especially to potential new industries, new employees, family and friends. Board members and the airport leadership team have a big job in helping our city continue to grow. I’m confident Lincoln voters will see energy, experience and leadership from these two gentlemen. Please vote for the Chrises on the ballot.

Jim Lauerman, Lincoln