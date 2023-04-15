While I didn't advance to the general election ballot, and I am writing to endorse Chris Hove who is on the general election ballot.

I have met Chris, and we share the same common insight and goals for the Lincoln Airport Authority. I did not have the resources available to make myself better known to voters and will make a more concerted effort to have a profile that will make me a better candidate in the future.

Chris has served on the board before and has the experience and the business pedigree that would serve the residents of Lincoln. His background in aviation and banking, as well as past service, make him an optimum candidate.

His career and dedication to family is an example of who we need on the Airport Authority board. His demeanor and professionalism plus past relationship with current board members make Chris the kind of person to immediately start dealing with issues that require attention.

I, therefore, am hoping that all of the voters who were so kind to cast primary ballots for me will support Hove in the general election because he is the right candidate for the position.

Sammy Luci, Lincoln