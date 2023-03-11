I was pleased to see that Chris Hove has entered the race for Airport Authority. I have known Chris for many years and have always been impressed with his dedication to serving the public.

He has served in the military as a naval aviator, previously been on the airport authority board for over four years and has been a multiyear member of the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

This public service and his career in banking all provide Chris the experience and the background we need to have on the board of the Airport Authority. Lincoln is fortunate to have the infrastructure and footprint that the airport currently offers, and in my opinion Chris will continue to build on this base.

I have no doubt that he will continue to pursue additional airlines and flights for Lincoln but to also accelerate the economic growth potential the airport has with its size and strategic location on Interstate 80. Chris will provide the leadership needed to implement this growth.

I wholeheartedly endorse Chris for a seat on the board of the airport authority, his expertise and dedication to Lincoln has been proven in the past and will continue in the future as a member of this board.

Tom Cherry, Lincoln