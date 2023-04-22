This election, I encourage you to vote for Chris Hove for a seat on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board. Hove understands the workings of the Airport Authority board, having served a term on its board from 2007 to 2011.

He was a Navy aviator for 10 years and has been highly active in promoting and directing Lincoln’s development, serving as a member of the Lincoln Planning Commission from 2011 to 2018. In addition, Hove is well versed in finance, where he has played a meaningful role in the Lincoln banking community for over three decades. Chris Hove has the skills necessary to keep Lincoln a player in the aviation industry while helping develop the resources around Airpark.