I invite you to join my husband Mark and me in voting for Chris Hove for Lincoln Airport Authority.

I’ve known Chris for over 40 years, and he’s always been the same thoughtful, intelligent, analytical thinker. These skills served him well as a naval aviator and as a leader in the banking industry.

His commitment to our community is illustrated by his service on numerous nonprofit boards and willingness to offer his professional financial advice. In addition, he is a dedicated son, husband and father.

Chris understands the role strong local air service plays in economic development and community vitality. He will bring a diverse skillset to the Airport Authority Board, pursuing expanded air service and supporting continued development of the airport industrial property.

Our Lincoln Airport, with its recent renovations, has a bright future. We need visionary leaders like Chris Hove to bring that vision into focus. Please join me in casting your ballot for Chris Hove for Lincoln Airport Authority.

Deb Schorr, Lincoln