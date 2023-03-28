I had the privilege of serving on the Lincoln Lancaster County Planning Commission with Chris Hove for six years. During that time, I learned a lot from him. He always came prepared. He was quiet and thoughtful during the presentations. He listened intently to the pros and cons presented for each application. He was then able to articulate his questions and thoughts in a manner others were able to understand.

Hove's questions always got right to the heart of each project. He was always respectful to those appearing before the commission, even when he voted no on a project. He taught me a lot by his example.

When he decided to run for Airport Authority, I was delighted. He has the experience required to responsibly take the Lincoln Airport to a new level. His skill set is impressive. He served our country as a Navy pilot. He has an extensive history in the financial world and understands the need to keep an eye on the bottom line balancing that with the need to grow the Lincoln Airport to reach its full potential.

Hove has the heart of a servant leader and has used that to assist a number of not-for-profits in the community. I wholeheartedly support Chris Hove for Lincoln Airport Authority based on his thoughtful personality, the excellent skill set he would bring to the agency including his familiarity with aviation and his desire to continue to serve our community.

Deane Finnegan, Lincoln