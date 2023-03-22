When I was first appointed to the Lincoln Airport Authority Board by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2013, I was naïve enough to think that to get more air service for Lincoln all you needed to do was ask airlines to add routes to and from our great city.

After being reelected twice, and having served for 10 years, I now know the challenges, even before COVID, including pilot shortages, airline mergers and the need for minimum revenue guarantees to incentivize airlines to add service.

I also understand the obstacles to further develop our commercial property. With two years left on my current term I am motivated to encourage good, well informed candidates to run for the two open seats on the April 4 primary and May 2 general election ballots.

I have met with all five candidates and find that each brings a different background and perspective, but one stands out. I endorse Chris Hove. Hove previously served four years on the LAA board, is a private pilot and military aviator, a banker and a well-known community volunteer who brings his experience to many boards and commissions.

I have worked with Hove on multiple projects and value his in-depth research, fiscal responsibility, dedication to community and ability to build consensus on tough subjects. I hope you will include Chris Hove in your vote in the primary and general election.

Nick Cusick, Lincoln