I am pleased and honored to endorse Chris Hove for the Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors.

Chris Hove is a former member of the LAA Board, a former planning commissioner and has served on many other nonprofit boards in our community. He knows the value of private-public partnerships and working across the aisle to get things done.

Experience matters. Hove will also bring his time as a former naval aviator, banking executive and very well-known community volunteer to the Lincoln Airport Authority. I know he is committed to keeping Lincoln’s airport moving forward with the completion of the renovation and flight opportunities.

Vote for Chris Hove on May 2. His dedication to Lincoln and our community is second to none.

Tammy J. Ward, Lincoln, chair, Lincoln City Council