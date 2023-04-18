The Lincoln Airport Authority needs steady, dynamic leadership, a vision for the future, experience and fiscal responsibility.

As a past president and board member of the Airport Authority who has served with Chris Hove, I know that he is a candidate who exhibits each of these traits in everything he does.

Hove's past experience on the Lincoln Airport Authority along with his military aviation and financial experience will keep the Lincoln Airport moving forward in a responsible manner to help meet Lincoln’s present and future aviation and industrial park needs.

For all these reasons it is my wife Carol's and my great pleasure to whole-heartedly endorse Chris Hove for the Lincoln Airport Authority. He will certainly have our votes!

Walt Zink, Lincoln