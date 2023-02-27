Want to know why Lincoln has so few single family homes for rent?

Here's the math: Let's say your rent is $1,250 per month on a $175,000 home. Now let's say a month has 30 days 24 hours long. So divide $1,250 rent by 30 days and you get $41.66 per day. Divide that $41.66 per day by 24 hours and the tenant pays $1.73 per hour for a $175,000 home to live in.

Find something else that's worth $175,000 that you can rent for $1.73 per hour or $41.66 per day.

Landlords never get TIF money, the city wants permits for most everything now, and all our costs are going up. So why provide any more fair priced homes for rent? The numbers just don't work anymore.

Jon Hempel, Lincoln