November is National Hospice Month, and it’s also the beginning of the holiday season when extended families gather to celebrate. These gatherings often include discussions about loved ones who are no longer able to care for themselves. This is when it is good to understand how hospice can help.
The word “hospice” often brings up resistance fueled by misconceptions about what hospice care actually means. Hospice is so much more than end-of-life care, benefiting both patients and their families.
Far from “giving up” in the face of an advanced illness, choosing hospice can help patients and families make the most of time together when a cure is no longer an option. Hospice focuses on helping patients maintain quality of life. It can be provided for anyone with a life expectancy of six months or less, and may be continued as long as a patient is eligible.
Hospice care is a growing need. Based on 2010 U.S. Census data, nearly one in four Nebraskans will be over the age of 60 by the year 2020. St. Croix Hospice’s Lincoln and Omaha locations have together served more than 500 patients in 2019 alone.
Everyone deserves exceptional care and comfort at the end of life. Hospice services respect the individual’s unique wishes while providing comfort, care and dignity.
Heath Bartness, CEO, St. Croix Hospice