Letter: Honoring grads of Bryan High

I read the article "Senior sendoffs return" (May 21) with great hopes that all of the Lincoln high schools would be mentioned but was disappointed to see that Bryan High was neglected.

For those who don't know, Bryan is the school for those students who, for various reasons, cannot attend the other high schools in Lincoln, but who are striving for an education. These are the young men and women who have often experienced more hardships in their lives than many of us do by the time we reach retirement age.

Bryan High's emblem is the phoenix because these young men and women have risen from many setbacks to accomplish their graduation. They have hopes and dreams just as all high school students and will move forward in life with the same confidence as other graduating seniors.

Please honor their ceremony as the Journal Star does all other high schools. It was held on May 20 in the East High auditorium. I encourage the Journal Star to seek out the date and time next year to honor these amazing young adults!

Joyce E. Ore, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0