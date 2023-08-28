The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for securing borders, enforcing immigration laws and various other security duties. Because Homeland Security has been unable or unwilling to stop the flow of immigrants entering our country, they are creating a crisis.

The sanctuary cities have more undocumented individuals than they can handle and have resorted to putting illegal immigrants up in hotel rooms. As a taxpayer, I find this unacceptable, and I can only assume most law-abiding taxpayers would agree with me.

I would provide work permits and have Homeland Security employees assist them in filling out the numerous forms to start their process of becoming documented citizens.

If Homeland Security lets them in, they should assume the responsibility of helping them once they're here. It's very apparent our government is not going to send them back to their native countries, so we should allow them to be self-supporting and productive.

As a consequence of numerical immigration limits per country, along with administration delays, the employment-based green card backlog reached 1.6 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year. It's apparent the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services needs additional help or a complete overhaul.

The incompetence of Homeland Security is also contributing to a massive flow of illegal drugs, responsible for killing countless people, destroying families, decimating our cities and diminishing the dignity of our country. The agency is also responsible for creating very lucrative businesses for coyotes, drug cartels and sex traffickers, all on the backs of immigrants in search of a better life.

Linda Lupher, Lincoln