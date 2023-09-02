Veterans Day is three months away, but I think a piece of history right here between Lincoln and Crete should be noted with a highway marker.

During the Cold War, more than 200 Nike missile sites surrounded major cities and military sites such as Offutt and Lincoln airbases. These Air Force bases were protected by a ring of U.S. Army Nike missile bases, one located on Highway 33 near Crete.

It's long gone now but operated between 1960 and 1966. Hundreds of U.S. Army personnel were stationed there over the years, and many have passed on. At one time, "duck and cover" drills were practiced in schools around the nation preparing for a Soviet airstrike for which the Crete Nike missile site would be ready. I imagine most folks didn't realize this piece of Cold War history was among them.