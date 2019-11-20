I wonder, does Michael Coatney have any documentation at all -- from the Constitutional Convention, the Federalist Papers or anyone who supported the passage of the Bill of Rights -- for his claim ("Maintaining a God-given right," Nov. 15) that the founders wrote the Second Amendment to provide "for an armed citizenry for protection against a tyrannical government"?
If he does, he ought to have cited it, for the claim at least sounds like it came from the superheated imaginations of the self-appointed "militias" of the last 30 years.
Perhaps we can leave aside his claim that the right to bear arms was ordained by God; questions of faith are not subject to verification. But claims about history are.
Scott Stanfield, Lincoln