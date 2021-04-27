Letter: Hilton has what it takes

If, instead of a partisan popularity voting contest, you and I were interviewing top candidates to serve on city council, Mary Hilton is our top candidate. I know what it takes, having served on the city council myself.

Believe me, with millions of our city tax dollars at stake, Mary's degree in business administration and her background in governmental accounting and auditing brings professional expertise that none of the current council members provide. The city budget has always been the most complex and complicated process that council members have to deal with.

Plus, Mary's organizational skills as an educator, editor and event planner are a major bonus. And, all of us voters who are parents like Mary know that raising children teaches you lessons in leadership that you can learn in no other way.

Please join me in voting for an experienced, thoughtful and super-qualified candidate, Mary Hilton.

Glenn A. Friendt, Lincoln

