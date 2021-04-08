Letter: Hilton focusing on the basics

“Unless the Republican Party can gain seats in the coming election in 1966, this nation will be faced with a one-party system.” -- Written by my brother Steve Anderson in an “Open Letter to Republicans,” published in “Apprise or Dissent,” The Evening Journal, Nov. 18, 1965.

Fifty-four years later, not much has changed, yet everything has changed. Here we are, once again, on the brink. Where does one even begin to mend these ever-widening chasms?

We begin at home, right here in Lincoln, Nebraska, by electing an articulately passionate City Council member who comes before you, informed and inspired, to set Lincoln “on a better path forward (that is) affordable, prosperous, peaceful, and growing, as she said in one candidate questionnaire. We elect Mary Hilton.

Hilton’s plan to get “Back to Basics” includes: cutting unwieldy regulations, ending business-killing mandates, promoting our local economy and fighting for tax relief. This comes by passing a budget that meets the needs of the city and by properly funding essential municipal services. In order to become informed of the real needs, Mary said she will “communicate with department heads directly in an effort to control spending and bring accountability ... back to city hall.”