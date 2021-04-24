Letter: Hilton brings integrity, energy

Mary Hilton, running for an at-large seat in the city council, has unique skills and perspectives to help Lincoln thrive.

My wife and I met Mary and Jon Hilton when we moved into their neighborhood three years ago. Her remarkable family immediately made us feel at home! They work hard, respect others, take time to get to know neighbors and help wherever they can!

Mary wowed us with her energy and community involvement. She has seven amazing children, ages 7 to 22. I taught literature and writing at UNL and enjoy chatting with her children about biochemistry, the great books, Dostoyevsky, Shakespeare. Once, when I brought a copy of a Renaissance painting over, two of her daughters, still in high school, began translating the Latin inscriptions.

Mary and Jon have built pathways to thrive for their children, and Mary wants that for all Lincoln. Mary strongly supports life, safe neighborhoods, quality education, fiscal responsibility and accountability in government. The Lincoln police union has endorsed Mary.

Mary studied business administration and accounting at Kansas State and has worked in business accounting and government auditing. Mary is so approachable! She enjoys people and offers efficient government and citizen-friendly leadership. Call her!