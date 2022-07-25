Letter: Hike taxes on gas guzzlers

In response to Liz Wilson's letter ("Gas guzzlers should pay more," July 20), I think she may have somewhat of a valid point in stating that owners of gas hog vehicles should pay more for gasoline. But I don't think this would be very feasible since these people buy a lot more gas for their vehicles anyway.

But what could easily be done is tax the living daylights out of these monster trucks and SUVs and anything else that wastes gas. Tax them massively when they're sold and jack up the wheel tax to at least triple what it is currently.

A high percentage of vehicles you see on the streets are gigantic pickup trucks and SUVs. They are one of the prime reasons gas prices are so high.

It's not expensive because of Joe Biden or Putin or the oil companies. It's the fault of American consumers, who are addicted to cars in general and simply drive monster trucks and SUVs as a status symbol.

And by the way, the city streets are packed with these gas hogs for most hours of the day. I think they just drive around to show off their ridiculous gas hogs.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln