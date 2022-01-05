Letter: High cost to not getting vaccinated

I am a fortunate person. Most of my family is vaccinated, and those who got COVID without the vaccination were able to recover. My elderly father had a breakthrough infection in September. He has lung issues, so we're grateful for the monoclonal antibodies he received. He is now regaining his strength.

My household had a breakthrough infection recently. We were due for booster shots. We're normally pretty resilient with illness, and my husband dealt with it for five days, coughing and tired. I was feverish and weak for over a week. As I said, we're lucky.

I began to feel guilty about those who have struggled so much. I had heard about people losing family members and having long recoveries.

Last month our luck ran out. We lost a dear friend to COVID. We hadn't seen him for a long time, but I remember running into him and talking like no time had passed. I just want to encourage people to get vaccinated, please

Gina Connett, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0