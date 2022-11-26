Letter: Here's an idea for state surplus

The state has a surplus of $1 billion, and elected officials are trying to decide how to spend it. Here's an idea: Give it back to taxpayers! Problem solved.
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
The state has a surplus of $1 billion, and elected officials are trying to decide how to spend it. Here's an idea: Give it back to taxpayers! Problem solved.
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In the Nov. 6 Journal Star was an article stating 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans age 20 to 64 is related to alcohol.
A monument to the monied
When Donald Trump was running for president the first time, I could see he was not qualified due to the many problems in his life that continu…
Now that the election is past, are we ready to grow up and save democracy?
According to a recent Journal Star story ("Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds," Nov. 13) a Neb…
Time to give a huge pat on the back to the State Board of Education and the Commissioner of Education, they are leaving a huge legacy of accom…
I wouldn't normally write in, but the safety concern with the Lime scooters is increasing. I have seen them left in people's front lawns, in t…
We are deeply disappointed that Nebraskans voted for the voter ID referendum. We did not expect the vote to go that way. Perhaps many people w…
As a nurse specializing in OB/GYN care, as well as one who has lived through previous losses of a preborn child, I have been concerned with mi…
Older adults and persons with disabilities often do not have, or cannot obtain, identification that would meet the likely requirements of this…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.