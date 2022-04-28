 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Herbster would bring change

  • 0
Donald Trump Jr. joins Herbster in North Platte visit

Gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster, right, applauds the crowd while standing alongside Donald Trump Jr.  during a campaign stop at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the political positions which should drive our voting but the character of the candidate in question.

One of Herbster’s most scathing and controversial attacks has come from Sen. Julie Slama. Her allegations of sexual misconduct come too close to the election.

Slama has supported an effort to end the nonpartisan nature of our state Legislature. She is a steadfast ally to Gov. Pete Ricketts, a supporter of Jim Pillen and the GOP establishment.

If the GOP establishment gets its way and Pillen or Lindstrom are nominated, we are sure to see more attacks on Nebraska’s political institutions. They want to tell you what to believe and who to vote for – all in a desperate attempt to hold on to political power.

I don’t believe in being told what to believe or who to vote for, but that’s exactly what the party establishment wants. It’s bad business for the establishment if Herbster gets nominated, because he will shake things up and allow for a broader policy debate.

People are also reading…

I am not voting for Herbster because I agree with him on everything. I am voting for Herbster because he will allow for a greater diversity of thought, more policy options to choose from and accountability for elected officials.

Join me in upholding our freedom to choose the government we want and our independence from political party crooks. Vote Herbster!

Nicholas Oviatt, Yutan

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: Can democracy survive lies?

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends te…

Letter: No candidate a good bet

Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News