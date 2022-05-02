 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Herbster will make state safer

  • 0
Donald Trump Jr., Charles Herbster

Grand Island was one of three Nebraska stops at which Donald Trump Jr. (left) stumped for Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

 Josh Salmon, Independent

I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep Nebraska safe.

Crime across the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Much of this increase has to do with the drug trafficking that is taking place on our southern border. Violent crime, especially in our largest cities, spills over and migrates to places where vicious criminals prey on the innocent.

When the product of that lawlessness reaches Nebraska, my job of protecting my fellow Nebraskans is made infinitely harder. I need the support of my elected officials to do my job, and I want the person at the top of Nebraska’s government to be a person I can trust. That’s Charles Herbster.

Herbster is a fifth generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith and conviction. He will have my back. Having him in Lincoln will make Nebraska a safer place to live and raise a family. I trust him. I hope you will, too.

People are also reading…

Dan Fiala, Aurora, State Troopers Association of Nebraska member

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Not as good as we think

Letter: Not as good as we think

Gov. Pete Ricketts smugly described Nebraska's soil and water on Earth Day saying, “We don’t need the federal government to tell us what to do…

Letter: Learn, vote, don't kvetch

Letter: Learn, vote, don't kvetch

Primary Election Day, May 10, is just around the corner. We have all heard the phrase, “Put your money where your mouth is.” This is time to p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News