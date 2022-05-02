Letter: Herbster will make state safer

I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep Nebraska safe.

Crime across the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Much of this increase has to do with the drug trafficking that is taking place on our southern border. Violent crime, especially in our largest cities, spills over and migrates to places where vicious criminals prey on the innocent.

When the product of that lawlessness reaches Nebraska, my job of protecting my fellow Nebraskans is made infinitely harder. I need the support of my elected officials to do my job, and I want the person at the top of Nebraska’s government to be a person I can trust. That’s Charles Herbster.

Herbster is a fifth generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith and conviction. He will have my back. Having him in Lincoln will make Nebraska a safer place to live and raise a family. I trust him. I hope you will, too.

Dan Fiala, Aurora, State Troopers Association of Nebraska member

