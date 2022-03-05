 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Herbster will fix tax code

After being away from Nebraska for college and then starting my career in another state, I have finally returned home. Unfortunately, my home is making it nearly impossible for me to want to stay here, with sky-high property taxes, punishing vehicle taxes and an overall outdated tax code.

I am struggling to buy my first home, finance a car and live my life while I see my friends in other states plant their roots with similar financial means. We can no longer put Band-Aids and politically convenient fixes on the Nebraska tax code. We need something new; this is why I am supporting Charles W. Herbster for governor.

Charles won't just put temporary fixes on our tax code that fade away four years after their passage, but instead he will work with the unicameral to change Nebraska's tax code to look like our neighbors South Dakota, Iowa and Wyoming.

Many young people, myself included, want to raise families and grow businesses in Nebraska. If we don't elect a fighter and political outsider like Charles W. Herbster as our governor, I don't think many of us will ever be able to live out these dreams in the state that we love.

This gubernatorial election will determine my family's and my future in this state. I want to raise my kids here and call Nebraska home, but we need a man like Charles W. Herbster as governor to make tax codes here that make it easy to do so.

Nathan Portz, Ashland

