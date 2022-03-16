Letter: Herbster wants quality education

I have lived in Nebraska most of my life and my child attended both public and private schools in Nebraska for his K-12 years. After spending much of my professional career conducting policy research to ensure successful, quality education options for all students, I have become disillusioned about the quality and accountability of our Nebraska education system.

This pandemic has not helped things. Parents have now witnessed the curriculum reality in many Nebraska schools on computer screens at their kitchen table to include wokeness, virtue signaling and distorted representations of American history in classrooms.

Nebraska needs real education reform that allows all parents to have more choices for their kid’s education by having our tax dollar funding follow Nebraska students, not the systems. This is also fairer and more equitable for urban and rural school funding in Nebraska. In America and Nebraska, we know the free market works, so why would we not reduce the big government monopoly on education and create more choices based on demand?

Legislators, administrators, teachers and public unions will fight parents all day long when it comes to the definition and benefits of more school choice. We, the people, are being held hostage by special interests as we have recently witnessed through the actions of our state board of education and their perceived moral imperative over kids they claim to have.

It’s time for new thinking and new leadership to drive this change. We have a primary and general election in 2022 to select the next governor of Nebraska. I’m voting for Charles Herbster. He is a business leader who isn’t in the pocket of the government school establishment or anti-family special interests. I trust him to do what is right by our kids.

Deb Portz, Lincoln

