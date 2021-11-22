Letter: Herbster too narrowly focused

So far, Charles Herbster is a one-story campaigner in his race for governor -- his concern for immigrants in Nebraska. Has he ever been asked to document his claim of an annual $300 million cost from illegal immigration? Let's see the source of the detailed analysis.

Is there a chance that part of that cost is wages paid to new arrivals to perform jobs we "locals" prefer not do? Let's get a complete story. Herbster will need to lay out a full Nebraska agenda if he's a serious candidate.

There is one apparent difference between Herbster and our current governor. Though a committed Trump adherent, Gov. Pete Ricketts exercises his own judgment at least some of the time.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

