Letter: Herbster too narrowly focused
Herbster announcement 4.26

FREMONT, NEB. - 04/26/2021 - Charles Herbster pases through a strand of light on his way to formally declare his run for governorship in the 2022 gubernatorial election at the Heartland Country Barn on Monday, April 26, 2021. Herbster officially announced his intention to run in Nebraska's upcoming gubernatorial election. He currently is set to run against Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, and Michael Connely.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

So far, Charles Herbster is a one-story campaigner in his race for governor -- his concern for immigrants in Nebraska. Has he ever been asked to document his claim of an annual $300 million cost from illegal immigration? Let's see the source of the detailed analysis.

Is there a chance that part of that cost is wages paid to new arrivals to perform jobs we "locals" prefer not do? Let's get a complete story. Herbster will need to lay out a full Nebraska agenda if he's a serious candidate.

There is one apparent difference between Herbster and our current governor. Though a committed Trump adherent, Gov. Pete Ricketts exercises his own judgment at least some of the time.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

