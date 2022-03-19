Letter: Herbster ignores COVID science

Charles Herbster is unfit for public office. His mailings proudly display his scientific ignorance relative to COVID-19, a virus that has killed nearly a million Americans, thousands of which can be laid at the feet of elected Republicans, including the former president, with their disdain for vaccines and masks and their delusion that mandates are somehow an attack on American freedom.

American science has provided the only weapons even partially successful against this pandemic, an enemy “against which political genius and military valor are utterly useless” in the words of historian Hans Zinsser.

There is a long list of Republican officials who are either not smart enough to understand that simple biology lesson or don’t care about the impact this disease has had on families and our health care system.

Herbster’s latest mailing flouts South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a model for how responsible officials should handle COVID. That state ranks far ahead of Nebraska in terms of cases per capita and has nearly three times the rate of COVID deaths per capita. Anyone running for Nebraska governor should be smart enough to figure that out before bragging about an administration far less successful than that of Lancaster County.

Obviously, COVID is only one aspect of an administration’s challenges. But Nebraskans deserve better than someone who is either not smart enough to understand what his advertising is telling us about his scientific illiteracy or believes we don’t care, even after watching such ignorance play out at the national level.

John Janovy Jr., Lincoln

