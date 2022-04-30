Letter: Herbster an ally in drug fight

Drugs are flooding across the southern border of the United States, and the Biden administration isn’t doing a thing about it. Nebraskans are paying a heavy price in lost productivity, security and, most importantly, human lives. The flow of drugs into this country is at epidemic levels. As a member of Nebraska law enforcement, I must pick up the pieces of shattered lives every day.

Fentanyl, heroin, meth and countless other drugs affect every community in Nebraska. The damage being done to our families, especially our young people, is heartbreaking. When I come on the scene of an incident, whether it is a shooting or an overdose, drugs almost always play a role in it.

My toughest nights are those that end in me knocking on the door and telling a family that their child will not be coming home. I can’t help but wonder about how many young people are swept up in the violence of this drug epidemic. This must come to an end.

We have an important primary election coming up on May 10. I am voting for Charles W. Herbster. He has my back, and he will have the backs of the citizens of Nebraska as well. Charles is a fifth generation Nebraskan and a political outsider not beholden to anyone. He will make sure I have the resources I need to enforce the law and rid our towns and counties of the vermin who sell drugs to our children, family members and close friends.

Bailey Nebsbitt, Norfolk, State Troopers Association of Nebraska member

