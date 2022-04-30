 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Herbster an ally in drug fight

  • 0
Donald Trump Jr., Charles Herbster

Grand Island was one of three Nebraska stops at which Donald Trump Jr. (left) stumped for Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

 Josh Salmon, Independent

Drugs are flooding across the southern border of the United States, and the Biden administration isn’t doing a thing about it. Nebraskans are paying a heavy price in lost productivity, security and, most importantly, human lives. The flow of drugs into this country is at epidemic levels. As a member of Nebraska law enforcement, I must pick up the pieces of shattered lives every day.

Fentanyl, heroin, meth and countless other drugs affect every community in Nebraska. The damage being done to our families, especially our young people, is heartbreaking. When I come on the scene of an incident, whether it is a shooting or an overdose, drugs almost always play a role in it.

My toughest nights are those that end in me knocking on the door and telling a family that their child will not be coming home. I can’t help but wonder about how many young people are swept up in the violence of this drug epidemic. This must come to an end.

We have an important primary election coming up on May 10. I am voting for Charles W. Herbster. He has my back, and he will have the backs of the citizens of Nebraska as well. Charles is a fifth generation Nebraskan and a political outsider not beholden to anyone. He will make sure I have the resources I need to enforce the law and rid our towns and counties of the vermin who sell drugs to our children, family members and close friends.

People are also reading…

Bailey Nebsbitt, Norfolk, State Troopers Association of Nebraska member

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: No candidate a good bet

Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News