 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Helping farmers and environment
0 Comments

Letter: Helping farmers and environment

  • 0

Great news! The Senate just passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act with only eight senators voting no. Both Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse voted for this bill, with Fischer being a long term co-sponsor.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act would require the Department of Agriculture to establish a program to help the agricultural sector gain access to revenue from voluntary greenhouse gas offset credit markets. Access to carbon offsets would pay farmers/ranchers for keeping carbon in the soil while also improving the soil.

Farmers could get paid for the good soil practices they already do like strip and no-till, cover crops, crop rotations and good pasture management. Passage of this bill would be a big win for Nebraska’s ag economy. This bill has had strong support from the Farm Bureau and the Farmers' Union as well as conservation groups such as Audubon and the Nature Conservancy

Climate change is real. It’s here. It’s getting worse. However, we can do something about it. Urge your organizations to support this bill and lobby their representatives. Both Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon are co-sponsors of the bill in the House. Thank them and encourage a vote in the House soon. If you live in third district ask Rep. Adrian Smith to also support the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Theory requires evaluation
Letters

Letter: Theory requires evaluation

  • Updated

Recent expressions in media and teachers’ union statements seek to counter parental outrage over their children’s indoctrination into racism t…

Letter: CRT part of civil rights
Letters

Letter: CRT part of civil rights

  • Updated

Pete Ricketts recent column “Back to Basics” is part of his attempt to position himself politically for his life after the governor’s office. …

Letter: Stop shaming the teachers
Letters

Letter: Stop shaming the teachers

  • Updated

I’m 80 years old, and it still puzzles me how our policymakers are either profoundly ignorant of education or purposely uncaring. I would hope…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News