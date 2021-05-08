Letter: Help nations, not drug companies

The U.S. is right to support a temporary lifting of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights that prevent many developing countries from manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines or treatments. India, South Africa and nearly 100 other developing countries are asking for the waiver as they confront COVID-19 crises with far fewer resources than the U.S.

There is nothing more important than vaccinating as much of the global population as possible. Should COVID be allowed to mutate beyond our current capacity to fight the the virus, everyone’s lives are in jeopardy. Pharma profits are not the thing to be concerned about.