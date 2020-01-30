Letter, 1/31: Hearing brings much table-banging

I had a little break in the action recently and turned on the impeachment hearings, and lo and behold who was up there but Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) pounding on the podium, looking down on people with his fiery eyes at people that don't agree with him.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got it right in the Kavanaugh hearings when he said if you have the facts, you bang on the facts. If you have the law, you bang on the law. If you don't have either, you bang on the table.