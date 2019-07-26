Amid the torrent of voices weighing in on our president’s “love it or leave it” comments, one voice has been conspicuously missing: that of the Native American -- the First Peoples.
The irony of President Trump’s remarks, however, was not lost on a retired Episcopal bishop of Choctaw descent. The Rev. Steven Charleston recently offered some historical context and some sobering advice to all Americans in an Episcopal church bulletin:
"The irony of the recent national debate over who should stay in this country as a real American is not lost on those of us who were always here. It would be easy to make the joke that we Native Americans gather secretly at an undisclosed location on the reservation, bring out the drum, and begin chanting: send them home.
"That's funny because it illustrates the historical fact that no person of European ancestry can claim to be an owner of this land except by right of conquest. Which is what this recent spectacle is really all about.
"It is not about who is a real American, since only a handful of us can make that claim legitimately, but about who dominates, who has the power. It is about control as much as it is about color. The same tragic need to exercise power over others through racism that fueled white colonialism is still alive and well and seeking to control everything around it.
"That is what we, as indigenous people, would like to see go away: that sad need to control rather than to share. So if you want a Native American view on the recent situation, here it is: you all can stay, but let racism and injustice be banished from our midst once and for all. That is what is un-American."
Judi gaiashkibos, Lincoln
Executive director, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs