Letter: Health workers have rights
Letter: Health workers have rights

Virus Outbreak Pfizer Booster

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler Jan. 26 before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

On Dec. 6, healthcare workers throughout the nation will face the choice between taking the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their job. While there are religious and medical exemptions, many simply believe this shot is not for them, and they should have the right to choose their own health care.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, under the advisement of President Biden, did not allow for a testing option as an alternative to receiving the vaccine. OSHA did allow for a testing option.

This country was founded on the personal rights of the individual, and this mandate clearly violates these rights. Every person has the right to refuse life-saving treatment if they wish. This same choice should be granted to our health care teams as well. They advocate for our rights; it’s time that we as citizens advocate for their rights as well.

I urge every person to contact their government representative, the president of the United States and CMS to voice your opposition to this mandate.

Nolan Gurnsey, Sutherland

