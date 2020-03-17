Letter, 3/18: Health care needed for all

Well, it finally happened. The chickens have come home to roost.

Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Lyndon Johnson all called for universal health care. As we are now learning, it is not only the morally correct thing to do, it is vital for national security.

People without health care will be slow to seek out treatment, and that will put us all at risk for coronavirus and other future epidemics. We are now learning the high price of not having universal health care.

Health care for society is like a chain; we are only as strong as our weakest link. Those of us fortunate enough to have care have found it easy to look away, but, as we are now learning with coronavirus, our health depends on everyone else’s health.

We can wait no longer. We must have universal health care. We can no longer pretend. The price is too high.

Jim Elsener, Lincoln

