Letter: Having the wrong priorities

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights. “Hands down, reproductive rights is the No. 1 issue” in her 1st District showdown with Rep. Mike Flood.

I’m little confused if that’s her first priority. Shouldn’t inflation and the state of economy in Nebraska be a higher concern for Nebraska voters in the 1st District?

If reproductive rights is her No. 1 issue then tell me how it would help the farmers reduce their production fuel costs? The mother that goes to the grocery store to see the sticker shock once again as prices for eggs and milk rise, it's fueled by inflation. That doggone diesel fuel that brings the food to grocery store could have been the main setback. So, buckle up for higher heating bills in Nebraska this winter.

You cannot work across the aisle if your No. 1 issue is reproductive rights. President Biden issues a 2023 pledge to Dems: Hold on to Congress and I’ll sign abortion rights into law. Patty Pansying Brooks is lock step with Biden.

That is not working across the aisle. By the way, abortion rights should be decided by the states. The Supreme Court corrected the mistake of Roe v. Wade and returned it to states where it should have belonged in the first place. This is Nebraska, not California. 

Rob Bruce, Lincoln

