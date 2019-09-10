Someone said that in Christianity you could find, in the words of the Bible, something for everyone. That can be good or evil, as there is always the temptation to pick and choose.
In church, when we were young, we learned lessons on how to live our lives. Keys to making our lives, those of others, and the world a better place. We learned the difference between right and wrong.
The Christians of Nebraska helped elect Donald Trump. For some, when it comes to an election year, the blinders come on and some vote a straight party ticket. Then there are the one-issue voters. There is a long list of hot buttons. If the candidate does not agree, they don't vote for that candidate.
The words that come out of his or her mouth matter -- just like it matters what comes out of our mouths. Is what a politician says good for the country, or just for their own agenda and reelection? Is there a message to improve our lives or does it divide and pit citizens against each other?
We need to hold those in elected positions to higher scrutiny. Whether it be Trump and Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy. And especially, Nebraska's own members of Congress: Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse, Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith. They are all enablers of Trump's non-Christian behavior and toxic agenda. They all need to be held to a higher moral and ethical standard.
Search out the accurate news. We need to cut through the rhetoric and make sure that who we vote for follow the same simple lessons we learned as children.
Just going to church does not make us good Christians.
Richard Peterson, Lincoln