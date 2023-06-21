Four basics systems of economics are communism, fascism, socialism and capitalism. All systems are controlled to some degree by government.

Economics is the system of control of the means and production of wealth and its distribution. We in the United States are lucky to have a capitalist system, which allows for unlimited success depending upon individual motivation and desire to succeed. Capitalism doesn’t work for everyone, especially those in the lowest economic status, but it is best for most.

Our capitalist society is democratic in nature, which provides for freedoms and privileges not available, in most cases, to those in other forms of government.

We are in danger of losing our democracy. My greatest fear is that the potential exists for fascism to replace our democracy. What is fascism? It is a dictatorship in the control of a single individual and their loyal supporters. A fascist system controls all aspects of society: government, business, social order, books we read and school curricula and tends to be nationalist and racist in nature. There is little room for individualism.

Thinking of our current situation, Trump advocates elimination of parts of our constitution, the Justice Department and the FBI. If successful this would clear the way for absolute control without a justice system and police force to maintain social order.

Think of the first half of the 20th century and recall Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and Franco. Also, think currently of Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Venezuela, Hungary, North Korea, Vietnam and China.

I am sure you, like me, would not want the United States to go in that direction. Tonight, go to bed worried and concerned and tomorrow awaken with hope and resolve that we can maintain our democracy. Remember to vote.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln