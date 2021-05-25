Letter: Harming state's most vulnerable

The Nebraska Legislature has done a major disservice to the most vulnerable people of our state.

I have a developmentally disabled son who waited seven years to get assistance from HHS. At the time he gained help, there were 700 developmentally disabled people on the waiting list. Since this issue has been ignored by our lawmakers for so many years, the waiting list is now 3,000 deserving souls.

Given the state of our politics, Sen. Julie Slama’s killing of LB376 is not surprising, however despicable her actions. This is a masterpiece of action along the lines of “let them eat cake” and, more accurately, the apparent position that money is more important than humans.

Is the Legislature’s inaction and inhuman treatment of these very vulnerable citizens approved by the majority of our citizenry? I certainly hope not. Developmentally disabled people can and are contributing to our society. But those who do not have support need assistance to allow for their development to blossom.

Shame on Senator Slama for her prevention of desperately needed action on LB376.

Bob Olmsted, Lincoln

