Letter: Hardly true feminist view

Oh, quel blague! What a delightful ruse! I applaud the Journal Star for infusing your editorial page with the satirical spoof that was Cyndi Lamm’s treatise on feminism (“A threat to womanhood," March 4).

I was surprised, at first. Lamm struck me more as a slippery-slope Chicken Little, but then I thought, “Well, maybe she’s been working on her sense of wit since she lost the 2019 mayoral election.”

Unless she was serious in her transphobic rant under the guise of feminism? But if that is the case, Sister Cyn, I’d like to point out that feminists are about dismantling all systems of oppression. That includes gender. We believe (for yes, dear Cyndi, I am a feminist) that gender is a patriarchal construct that restricts and limits. And therefore, feminists celebrate and fight for all of those who reject said gender system for autonomy and freedom.

In short, feminists aren’t transphobes such as the type of person who would fearmonger and spin the myth that trans women are a danger to girls/women (the category of the person).

In addition, we fight for people’s body autonomy (everyone knows the feminist stance on abortion: safe, legal and on demand, a feminist litmus test that Ms. Lamm would fail brilliantly). As with her botched attempt to become mayor, her attempt to repeal the Fairness Ordinance will fail because it is borne of fearmongering and hate. We, the feminist-minded and (dare I say) Christian folks of Lincoln, believe in kindness, social justice and protecting those who have borne history’s hate.

Kay Siebler, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0