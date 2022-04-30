Letter: Hardly showing Nebraska values

Honesty, integrity, respect, helping your neighbor, hard work, living and let live -- these are the Nebraska values I grew up with and strive to abide by.

Some of the candidates currently running to be Nebraska's next governor claim they will protect Nebraska's values, yet the ads aired by them and some dark money groups tell a very different story. If we as Nebraskans can ignore the hypocrisy of these candidates' words, which do not match the values we hold up, I guess we deserve what we get.

While bemoaning brain drain and the outflow of young talent, they seem to be doing their darnedest to alienate those who they say they to want to keep. I believe that Nebraska deserves better than what they have had as governor and what they are likely to get.

Glen L. Isaacs, Unadilla

