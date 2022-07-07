 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion

People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of our other elected representatives are celebrating the decision to repeal a woman's choice on this sensitive topic, a choice women do not take lightly when having to face this difficult decision.

They are claiming victory as being "pro life," yet have consistently let the people of our state down. None of them voted for any form of gun control to protect us from the mass killings experienced across the country. Ricketts sits on his pile of money and won't apply for aid our state needs to help people pay to put a roof over their children's heads.

It took much too long to expand the Medicaid coverage voters approved, leaving many citizens in financial hardship. And don't forget Ricketts opted out of the increase in emergency food stamp benefits just four months into the pandemic. So no, don't tell me Nebraska is "pro life." Those who come from privilege and have no conscience are blind and choose to play politics over having common sense. It's disgusting.

People are also reading…

Sharon Miller, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A matter of human rights

Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to…

Letter: Indifference to human life

Letter: Indifference to human life

When State Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to permit unregulated carry of weapons succumbed to a rare instance of political sanity, Brewer became ill-t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News