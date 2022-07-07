Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of our other elected representatives are celebrating the decision to repeal a woman's choice on this sensitive topic, a choice women do not take lightly when having to face this difficult decision.

They are claiming victory as being "pro life," yet have consistently let the people of our state down. None of them voted for any form of gun control to protect us from the mass killings experienced across the country. Ricketts sits on his pile of money and won't apply for aid our state needs to help people pay to put a roof over their children's heads.

It took much too long to expand the Medicaid coverage voters approved, leaving many citizens in financial hardship. And don't forget Ricketts opted out of the increase in emergency food stamp benefits just four months into the pandemic. So no, don't tell me Nebraska is "pro life." Those who come from privilege and have no conscience are blind and choose to play politics over having common sense. It's disgusting.

Sharon Miller, Lincoln