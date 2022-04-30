 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hardly a voice for freedom

A loud, air horn-wielding MAGA mob minority has launched an all-out culture war against the majority: mainstream, commonsense Americans who believe Diversity Makes America Great.

MAGA, with Don Trump fanboy Ron DeSantis as its newest foulmouthed leader, has swung so far to the right, so outside the mainstream, they’re actually attacking Disney! They attack anyone that doesn’t agree with them.

It’s time the Make America Great Again movement followers need to be recognized for what they are — bullies.

This culture war started long before Trump got the bully pulpit, but under his influence, the culture war has metastasized into full-blown road rage.

Republicans don’t really believe in freedom. They’re banning books. They’re banning a woman’s right to choose. They’re banning ways to vote. Republicans want to ban anything and everyone they don’t like. That’s not freedom, it’s fascism.

Jeff Gaskins, Lincoln

